Weight, power, and traction – these are the three most important factors in drag races. Of course, many other parameters also contribute to the final result in direct straight-line battles between two cars and this is what makes drag racing so exciting. Today, we would like to share a short but very interesting race with you featuring two very different sports cars.

This 1:30-minute video comes from the Motorsport Magazine channel on YouTube and takes us to the track where a BMW M4 CSL meets a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. Both performance coupes come from Germany and both have six-cylinder engines, though there are only a few similarities between the cars from Munich and Stuttgart. Let’s see the numbers.

The M4 CSL has an inline-six cylinder twin-turbo engine, which in this application delivers a peak output of 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). Or, at least this is the figure the automaker provides, which, according to a recent dyno test, is a little conservative. The coupe tips the scales at 3,582 pounds (1,625 kilograms) making it heavier in this duo. The maximum torque is 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) and the power is routed to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Against it, the 911 GT3 in Touring trim puts to use a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine good for 502 hp (374 kW) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque. It may be down on torque but it’s significantly lighter at 3,285 lbs (1,490 kg). In the video, we don’t get to see footage from the Porsche’s cabin and we can’t confirm whether the car has a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch, but judging by the sound we hear, it’s most likely the PDK transmission.

As you can see for yourself from the numbers above, this is a pretty close race. The BMW has more power and torque but is also heavier. The Porsche, meanwhile, has a higher rev limiter and fewer kilograms to pull at the starting line. Which one wins the race? The answer is in the video at the top of this page.