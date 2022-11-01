Listen to this article

The Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition premieres with an eye toward sustainability for a limited run of 70 examples worldwide. All of them use the recently updated hybrid powertrain.

The Odyssean Edition's cabin features a unique mix of more eco-friendly materials. The main upholstery is sustainably sourced leather. All of these vehicles get hides in the shades Autumn and Linen. Buyers can select the third color from the hues Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel, or Burnt Oak.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition

14 Photos

Open-pore Koa wood trims the cabin. The material has just three layers of lacquer with a total thickness of 0.00394 inches (0.1 millimeters). This is 90 percent less lacquer than Bentley's high-gloss options and lets occupants see more of the timber's natural texture.

The tweed cloth on areas like the back of the seats comes entirely from British wool.

The Front Seat Comfort Specification maximizes occupant comfort. The chairs are 22-way adjustable, heated, and ventilated.

The Odyssean also gets the Touring Specification pack. It adds adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and traffic assist.

On the outside, the subtle bronze-like color Pale Brodgar appears on the brightwork trim for the bumpers, headlights, taillight surrounds, and lower body accents. The same shade is on the 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels. Buyers can choose from over 60 colors in the Bentley palette for the rest of the body.

The recently updated Bentayga Hybrid now has a 18.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack to replace the previous 13-kWh unit. This allows for a tiny increase in EV-only range to 27 miles (43 kilometers) in the WLTP test, versus 25 miles (40 kilometers) for the original iteration.

The Bentayga Hybrid still uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, the total system output increases a bit to 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts), which is an improvement over the previous 443 hp (326 kW).

Along with the powertrain improvements, Bentley introduces two new versions of the Bentayga Hybrid. The S grade has more aggressive styling, a stiffer suspension, and an exhaust with a deeper sound. The Azure focuses on luxury by coming standard with the 22-way power front seats, diamond-quilted seat stitching, 15 leather color choices, and three shades of wood trim.