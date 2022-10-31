Listen to this article

The SEMA Show in Las Vegas is always an exciting time. Automakers, aftermarket specialists, and more come together to show off a plethora of customization options.

The show starts tomorrow, and Volkswagen will have several concepts on display. It has revealed several of them ahead of opening day, but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to learn about the Jetta GLI Performance Concept. VW will unveil it at the show. The lineup of vehicles shows off interesting new features and accessories, some of which are available from the automaker.

Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept

The Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept takes the Atlas, with 4Motion all-wheel-drive, and gives the SUV a rugged upgrade. It features an H&R raised suspension and Street Performance Adventure Lift coilovers. All-terrain tires, wrapped around 17-inch wheels, provide grip. In the trunk, VW incorporated a prototype two-in-one air pump capable of inflating a camping mattress or sporting equipment.

Taos Basecamp Active Concept

This smaller rugged crossover from Volkswagen takes the Taos add adds several off-road components. A raised suspension adds ground clearance, while carrier bars and bike racks increase its versatility.

ID.4 EV Drone Command Concept

The VW ID.4 EV Drone Command Concept is the car you’d expect with a name like this. VW modified the ID.4 to create the Mobile Drone Response Vehicle, a test vehicle for the Tennessee Valley Authority to use in real-world response scenarios. The EV packs a custom storage unit for the drone in the trunk and a portable power station. Eighteen-inch wheels and a heavy-duty suspension handle the additional weight.

ID.4 Accessories Concept

This concept shows off Volkswagen’s available accessories for the EV. The vehicle features add-ons such as a Thule roof basket, Apex high-mounted bike rack, and splash guards. It also wears eight-inch wheels with H&R TRAK+ wheel spacers and all-terrain tires.

GTI Accessories Concept

The GTI concept is a bit more exciting. Volkswagen decided to give it new front and rear valences, a rear spoiler, and 20-inch gloss-black wheels wrapped in high-performance tires. The Golf also gets eight-piston front calipers and 14.6-inch ventilated cross-drilled rotors while riding lower to the ground, thanks to H&R Street Performance coilovers. The roof box adds even more versatility to the popular hot hatch.

