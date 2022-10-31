Listen to this article

The BMW M3 CS continues development on the Nürburgring. This one wears a little less camouflage than before, so we can get an even better look at the upcoming performance sedan.

In front, the development team wraps the nose in swirly pattern camouflage. The material doesn't hide much, though. An aggressive front splitter sticks out beyond the fenders and has prominent fins on each outer edge. Vertical inlets direct air to the wheels and brakes. Two, trapezoidal openings flank the sides of the big, kidney grilles.

Gallery: BMW M3 CS Spy Photos

17 Photos

This is the first time we are seeing the M3 CS without camouflage on the hood or front fenders. However, these elements don't appear to have any styling revisions versus the standard model.

This car's wheels feature a trapezoidal pattern near the hub and V-shaped design at the rim. Zooming into the images reveals that the vehicle is using Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires. Gold-colored brake calipers clamp onto drilled rotors.

A spoiler attaches to the trunk lid. Two circular exhaust outlets emerge from cutouts on each side of the diffuser.

Leaked details give us an idea of what's under the hood. This application of the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six reportedly has the same 543 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) as the version in the M4 CSL.

Unlike the M4 CSL, the M3 CS reportedly has all-wheel drive, rather than only driving the back tires. The sedan is allegedly only available with an automatic gearbox.

The M3 CS would have a sporty interior to match its aggressive exterior. Front and rear bucket seats would allegedly be part of that recipe. Carbon-fiber trim would add to the motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

The M3 CS will reportedly be available for a limited amount of time. Production will allegedly start in March 2023 and will run to February 2024. The public debut will likely happen before the start of assembly, suggesting we'll possibly see it soon. Pricing is a complete mystery, but the M4 CSL starts at $140,895 for comparison.