The Hyundai Veloster N is quick, but is it comparably quick to the Volkswagen Golf R? There are many ways to know the answer to that question, and drag race is one of them, especially in a straight-line comparison.

Lining up for this video, courtesy of Edmunds, is the Veloster N, the last version of the nameplate that Hyundai still makes. The contender is the latest version of the Golf R based on the eighth-generation Golf. Both hot hatches are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger but the German one has one glaring advantage over the South Korean four-door.

Not only that the Golf R is more powerful than the Veloster N, but it's also all-wheel drive, which means it will have a massive pull at the line during launch. Of note, the Golf R makes 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile, the Veloster N produces up to 275 hp (205 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of pull, with an 8-speed DCT sending the power to the front axle. It does have an N Grin Shift (NGS) button that boosts the torque to 278 lb-ft (377 Nm) for 20 seconds for an added pull.

Despite the additional torque, the Golf R's power and AWD advantage is hard to deny, especially in this contest. However, the Hyundai has an ace up its sleeve – it's nearly 300 pounds lighter than the VW.

Can that weight penalty offset the power gap between the two? The video should answer that, which by the way features a U-drag race – standing start plus a hard U-turn and then a rolling race.

At the end of the day, the Veloster N is also over $10,000 more affordable than the Golf R. That's a kicker for some people.