It's common for automakers to benchmark competitors' products against their own. However, we don't usually see Ferrari lapping other models around the Fiorano test track. In this case, the Prancing Horse sends a Lamborghini Huracan STO around the course.

The test driver is doing everything possible to upset the vehicle's balance. At times, the car jerks around the track and goes through awkward-looking slides. This behavior suggests that Ferrari is evaluating the STO's handling.

There's a lot for Ferrari's test driver to check. The Huracan STO features a track-tuned suspension, four-wheel steering, a sophisticated traction-control system, and fixed-ratio steering. It looks like he's testing all of these features in this video.

Under the rear deck, there's a 5.2-liter V10 making 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) driving the rear wheels. To make the most of this output, the STO has carbon fiber for more than 75 percent of its bodywork, a lightweight windshield, and magnesium wheels.

This setup offers plenty of straight-line performance. Acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes just 3.0 seconds. Hitting 124 mph (200 kph) only requires 9.0 seconds. The top speed is 193 mph (310 kph).

When it launched the Huracan STO, Lamborghini touted the model as offering "an infinite number of paint and finish combinations" via the Ad Personam program. With its olive drab color and exposed carbon fiber, this one has a military-inspired look.

In the United States, the Huracan STO retails for $327,838. For comparison, the all-wheel-drive Huracan Evo is $261,274.

It's not clear whether Ferrari is benchmarking this STO just for general data or if the company has a vehicle in mind for this comparison. The Prancing Horse is quite busy at the moment developing future products. A document claims the LaFerrari successor is coming in 2024. The product plan includes track-focused XX and a convertible version.

Spy shots show Ferrari using a Roma-based test mule. The rumor is that it's a future V12-powered model that would replace the 812.

Plus, the company confirms that an EV is coming in 2025. Although, there are few additional details right now.