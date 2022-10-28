Listen to this article

In what seems like a string of recalls involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Hyundai Motor Group's headache in relation to these fixes isn't just done yet. In fact, a set of formerly recalled 2008-2009 Kia Sportage units is facing yet another recall due to the same potential danger: fire risk.

In NHTSA's recall number 22V-800, the nearly 72,000 Kia Sportage units recalled in 2016 (recall 16V815) need to be sent back to dealers for another repair. Owners of the said cars are also instructed to park their cars outside and away from their homes – at least until the fix has been administered by the automaker.

Chronological details of the recall were presented by NHTSA. On August 18, 2022:

Kia North America (Kia NA) Safety Office receives Vehicle Owner Questionnaire (VOQ) 11479730 involving a 2008MY Sportage alleging ABS warning light illumination and vehicle fire while parked. Vehicle previously had HECU connector cover replaced under 16V815.

Subsequent investigations found potential thermal damage in the area of the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU). This involves 15 vehicles that had previously had the HECU connector cover replaced under recall 16V815. Further investigations reveal the same issue among the eight vehicle fires and 15 localized melting/damage incidents identified by Kia. No fatalities, injuries, or crashes were reported.

The exact cause of the incident and fires are still under investigation, but Kia has already put out a recall for the said 2008-2009 Sportage units that were previously recalled in 2016. Exactly 71,704 units are involved, manufactured from August 9, 2007, to May 13, 2009.

If you currently drive a 2008 or 2009 Kia Sportage, especially if you bought a second-hand unit, we suggest that you check with a Kia dealer if your car's VIN was part of the recall 16V815. It's better to be safe than sorry.