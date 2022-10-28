Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

These spy shots include a glimpse inside the new BMW M5. It's camouflaged, but we can see a wide, single-bezel display that appears to be for the instruments and infotainment. Controls are on the console. Reports so far indicate there's a plug-in hybrid V8 under the hood.

Cadillac is preparing to refresh the CT5 sedan. This one has an updated nose with a revised front fascia and tweaked headlights. So far, there are no other obvious changes.

Earlier this week, we got the first spy shots of the Maserati GranCabrio. It looks a lot like the GranTurismo, which makes sense because this model is the droptop version of the coupe. The front fascia is slightly different, and there are tweaks to the rear deck to make room for the folding roof. Later, official teasers revealed a bit more.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the ultra-luxury version of the brand's electric crossover. It features slight revisions to the front and rear. Expect there to be an opulent cabin, too.

We got a really good look at the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe this week because there were two galleries of it. This is the regular model with the conventional grille design and without exposed exhaust pipes.

Here is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe, which is the range-topping performance version of the model. It has a more aggressive front end, a more prominent rear spoiler, and four exhaust pipes with trapezoidal tips.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will be a sporty counterpart to the new Mercedes SL-Class. It has a fixed roof, and this one is the 53 trim with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This one reportedly uses the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and an electric drive motor.

