Listen to this article

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia haven’t undergone a significant styling update since their debut. That changes today, with the pair receiving modest exterior and interior upgrades that freshen up the fascias and bring new technology into the cabin.

Both cars get new headlight and taillight designs, with Alfa adding full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights to the models. The new units update the Stelvio and Giulia to look more like the recently introduced Tonale that goes on sale next spring. At the back, the Alfa houses the Giulia’s new taillight design in glass with a transparent finish, hiding the Stelvio’s under smoked glass with a glossy black finish. The automaker also refreshed the triangular grille and lower bumper openings.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia

29 Photos

The interior changes are even more modest, as Alfa only added a new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. It features three layouts: Evolved, Relaxed, and Heritage. The Heritage display takes inspiration from the brand’s cars from the 1960s and 1970s, featuring distinctive details like inverted numbers at the end of the speedometer.

When the updated Stelvio and Giulia go on sale, Alfa Romeo will offer both in four trims, simplifying the lineups. They are Super, Sprint, Ti, and Veloce, with the Super trim serving as the entry-level model for the sedan and SUV.

The launch of the updated models will coincide with Alfa introducing the Competizione special series. It will be based on the Veloce trim and be available with any engine, standing out from the other trims with its Moon Light matte gray exterior and red brake calipers, which will hide behind 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Competizione cars will receive a Harman/Kardon audio system, unique headrest badges, leather-upholstered dash and seats (with red stitching), and privacy glass.

Since the Stelvio’s introduction in 2017 and the Giulia’s in 2016, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has joined PSA Group to form Stellantis. The updated sedan and SUV will be an excellent addition to the Tonale, helping the brand grow its lineup. There are rumors that the automaker will add a new sports car sometime next year. It will allegedly feature retro design cues and come with either hybrid or electric power.