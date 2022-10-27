Listen to this article

A few days after seeing the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, we are now getting to look at it in the range-topping AMG 63 guise. Here's a chance to see how the company differentiates the sportiest model from a lesser model.

In front, the GLC 63 has a more aggressive front fascia. The development team covers them on this vehicle, but the size and location of the openings on the sides are obvious. Like on other AMG vehicles during testing, this one has an egg crate grille rather than the vertical slats for the production version.

Gallery: Mercedes AMG GLC 63 Coupe Spy Shots

20 Photos

The GLC 63 rides on wheels with an array of V-shaped spokes and a gloss black finish. The brake rotors are drilled, and there are red calipers.

The coupe body style of the GLC has a diagonal crease ahead of the rear wheels. This element is absent from the version with the boxier exterior.

At the back, this vehicle wears a spoiler below the rear window. Below the bumper, there are a pair of trapezoidal exhaust outlets coming out of each side. This design is a common element for Mercedes-AMG's 63-branded products.

We expect this model to share a powertrain with the new C 63. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and a rear-mounted electric motor. In total, the powertrain makes 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque.

The sedan reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). With its different shape, we'd expect similar but not identical figures for the GLC Coupe.

A lesser GLC 43 is also on the way. Like in the C 43, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder would make 402 hp (300 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm)

It's not clear when the new GLC Coupe debuts. The speculation is that at least the non-AMG versions should be on sale in some markets in 2023.