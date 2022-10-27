Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The C-HR went on sale on the global markets in 2016 and arrived in the United States about two years later. It’s high time for the automaker to launch the second-gen crossover and this rendering proposes a new design language inspired by the bZ4X electric vehicle.

This rendering previews a mid-cycle refresh for the fourth-generation Sorento, which has been on sale in its current form since 2020. The facelift for the SUV could bring radical changes at the front with the headlights getting a new overall shape.

The two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class are no longer available. Instead, Mercedes plans to launch the all-new CLE very soon as a replacement for its compact and midsize coupes and convertibles. This is what it could look like

The Passat will continue its life on the European continent where it will receive a new generation. Currently being developed by Skoda only as a station wagon, the new Passat will borrow design cues from Volkswagen’s ID family as previewed in this rendering.