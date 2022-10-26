Listen to this article

BMW and Audi are both electrifying their lineups. The two German-based automakers are delivering potent models to consumers, and a new Carwow video pits the brands’ most powerful EVs against each other – the Audi RS E-Tron GT and the BMW iX M60.

The dual-motor BMW iX M60 produces 619 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. The Audi RS E-Tron GT makes more horsepower, pumping out 646 (475 kW). However, the Audi makes less torque at 612 lb-ft (830 Nm).

The Audi’s advantage is its weight, which tips the scales at 5,174 pounds (2,347 kilograms) compared to the BMW’s 5,696-lb (2,584-kg) rating. The BMW has a larger battery, too – 105-kilowatt-hours to Audi’s 84 kWh.

The BMW struggled to get off the line in the first race. The SUV’s launch control was slow to engage, giving the Audi a massive lead right from the start that the iX couldn’t close. The second race was much closer, with the BMW getting a much better start. However, the Audi was able to pull away at the end, crossing the finish line first in the best-two-out-of-three battle. The Audi completed the quarter-mile race in 11.4 seconds, while it took the BMW 11.8.

The two then competed in a pair of rolling races – one from 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) and the other from 50 mph (80 kph). The BMW rocketed ahead at the start of the first one, but it was a lead it couldn’t hold onto as the RS E-Tron GT was able to catch up and pass the iX before the two crossed the finish line.

The second race was closer between the two cars, with the pair staying even through most of the race. However, the Audi is once again able to eke out ahead just before crossing the half-mile finish line.

The only event the BMW won was the brake test, which was a shock. The BMW stopped at a shorter distance than the Audi, even though the Audi was lighter. The sleek sedan might have beaten the big SUV, but the races show that the BMW is a performance powerhouse thanks to its electric powertrain, which is helping to redefine performance.

