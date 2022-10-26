Listen to this article

Volkswagen of America is in a festive mood as it's blowing the 40th candle on the Golf GTI's anniversary cake. Celebrating four decades since the 1983 Rabbit GTI went on sale locally, the hot hatch is getting a special edition based on the GTI S but with a choice between two exclusive paints: Tornado Red and Urano Gray. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for Pomelo Yellow Metallic or Opal White Pearl.

All cars ride on 19-inch wheels with a multi-spoke design and a glossy black finish. VW throws in 235/35 summer performance tires and adds red pinstripe accents for a contrasting effect. If the alloys look familiar, it's because they're borrowed from the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 launched in Europe last year to celebrate (yes, you've guessed it) 45 years since the original Grand Touring Injection went on sale back in 1976.

2023 VW Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition

The Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition can also be distinguished courtesy of side graphics with a honeycomb pattern and "40" decals. Rounding off the tweaks on the outside are the black roof and mirror caps to contrast the body's main color. Inside, VW installs Scalepaper Plaid cloth seats, the oh-so-familiar shift knob looking like a golf ball, and a "40" logo on the steering wheel's bottom spoke.

There aren't any mechanical changes underneath the hood, so you get the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine making 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The adaptive dampers and electronic differential lock come as standard. VW plans to make about 1,500 cars and split production approximately evenly between the six-speed manual gearbox and the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

VW of America is charging $33,055 for the Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition with the clutch pedal and $33,855 if you want the DSG. The new arrival complements the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition capped at 1,800 examples also available with both types of transmissions.