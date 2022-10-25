Listen to this article

Mercedes is prepping a new coupe, and our spy photographers captured it out testing. The photos show the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe, which looks sleek even with all the coverings. It’ll be the fixed-roof companion to the new SL.

Mercedes hides the car’s styling under a camouflage wrap, covering nearly everything but the roof. Many finer styling details remain hidden, with cladding at the front distorting the car’s athletic face. However, the coupe features a wide grille sitting on top of a wide lower grille opening. Perforations in the front camo indicate the fascia has large intakes on the outside edges of the bumper.

Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe Spy Photos

15 Photos

There isn’t as much distortion at the rear, with thin taillights partially covered by the camouflage. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is easy to spot, with the charge door clearly visible on the rear bumper. The round tailpipes differentiate this GT from the others we have seen, with the squared-off tips of the top-tier AMG GT 63 variant being quite visible in other spy shots.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the car should receive the same setup as the AMG C63 S E Performance. That means the AMG GT 53, likely getting named the AMG GT 53 S E Performance, would get a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and an electric motor to produce a combined 671 horsepower (493 kilowatts). A plug-in hybrid with a V8 will sit at the top of the range, possibly delivering over 800 hp (588 kW).

We haven’t seen the car’s interior, but it should be similar to the SL’s. However, we don’t expect the GT to get the SL’s tilting infotainment screen. The two cars will share platforms and some components, but they have different missions from Mercedes. The new GT will be a sporty, track-capable car, while the SL will offer a more comfortable luxury cruising experience.

Mercedes hasn’t said when the new GT could debut, but we expect a reveal to happen sometime next year. The range-topping PHEV V8 variant will likely arrive later, joining the lineup after Mercedes launches other versions. The automaker will only offer the GT as a coupe as Mercedes discontinued the GT Roadster and effectively replaced it with the new SL.