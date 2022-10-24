Listen to this article

When it comes to the Cadillac CT5, the higher-performance models tend to get the most attention, but there's an entry-level model in the lineup. These spy shots catch the refreshed sedan with a concealed face.

Compared to the current model, the grille appears to have a sharper outline, and it seems a little bigger. The headlights are now vertically stacked. Look closely, and you can see the revised shape of the lamps. Vertical running lights are still part of the design. The lower fascia appears to gain a trapezoidal shape, rather than the existing, bracket-shaped opening.

Gallery: Cadillac CT5 Spy Shots

7 Photos

At this stage, Cadillac's team doesn't seem to be doing anything else to the CT5. There's camouflage on the wheel caps and covering over the emblems on the back.

While we can't see it in the photos, the refreshed CT5 allegedly has a cabin that looks like the updated XT4 (image below), according to our spies. If this is the case, then there would be a wide bezel that would likely hold the separate instrument and infotainment displays.

It's not clear whether Cadillac would make any powertrain changes to the CT5. Currently, the CT5 is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters). The V grade upgrades to a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making as much as 360 hp (268 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). The Blackwing has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 offering 668 hp (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm).

We don't expect to see the updated CT5 debut until 2023. Sales might start before the end of that year.

Cadillac is in the early stages of transitioning to EVs. The Lyriq is the first. The Celestiq is next, but its $300,000+ price is going to limit the pool of potential buyers. An XT4-sized electric model is allegedly on the way, too.

