Kia unveiled the US-spec Niro in April 2022. The automaker will offer the crossover with three powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric. Kia already released pricing for the hybrid and plug-in variants, and today we have pricing for the EV. The 2023 Niro EV will start at $40,745 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge).

Kia will offer the Niro EV in two trims: Wind and Wave. The top-tier Wave starts at $45,745. The Niro packs a 201-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor powered by a 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery, which gives the model an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles (407 kilometers). The Kia can recharge its battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes.

Both trims feature a suite of safety features. They include lane-following assist, blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and more. The Wind comes standard with dual-zone auto climate control, auto-sensing wipers, and a powered tailgate. The Wave receives LED projector headlights, fog lights, LED interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, and more. Options for the Wave include a $1,300 Preserve Package that adds heated outboard rear seats and a heat pump system.

Trim Level Price (Including $1,295 Destination Fee) Niro EV Wind $40,745 Niro EV Wave $45,745

The entry-level Niro with the hybrid powertrain is far cheaper than the EV, starting at $27,785. The top-tower Niro SX trim commands a $33,785 starting price. The plug-in hybrid starts at $35,035 for the entry-level trim, with the top-tier SX Touring starting at $40,785, which is a smidge more than the Niro EV Wind.

The new Niro is larger than the model it replaces, receiving an all-new design that gives the crossover a new “aero blade” on the side. The interior also changes, looking nothing like that of its predecessor. The Niro features two 10.25-inch screens on the dash – one for the driver and the other for the infotainment system. The increased size also increases cargo capacity and passenger space, while designers lowered the model’s drag coefficient.

With the Kia Niro EV reaching dealers this month, the entire second-generation Niro lineup is finally on sale. Kia will sell the EV in all 50 states.