The 2023 Lexus ES arrives with the same exterior look but updated interior tech. Plus, there are two new F Sport trim levels. Prices for the sedan now start at $42,490 after the mandatory $1,150 destination fee.

The new F Sport Design trim is available on the ES 250 AWD, ES 350, and ES 300h models. Using the Premium Package as a starting point, these models have a more aggressive look by wearing a revised front bumper with a tweaked grille surround and a small rear spoiler. The package also includes F Sport 19-inch wheels with a split-spoke design and a Gloss Black finish. Intuitive Park Assist comes standard.

Buyers have a choice of two cabin finishes. There's Palomino NuLuxe upholstery with open-poor Brown Walnut trim or Black NuLuxe with Open-Pore Black.

The F Sport Design trim offers buyers several optional upgrades. They can add a Mark Levinson stereo, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, power rear sunshade, panoramic roof, triple-beam LED headlights, and a power trunk.

The F Sport Handling grade is available for the ES 350 and ES 300h. These models get the upgrades from the F Sport Design grade trim. Plus, there are adaptive dampers and the addition of Sport+ and Custom drive modes.

The cabin receives a heated steering wheel, metal pedal covers, and a black headliner. There are three NuLuxe upholstery colors: Black, Circuit Red, and White. All of them have Hadori Aluminum trim.

The available options for this trim level are the same as the F Sport Design version.

All grades of the 2023 ES are available with the updated Lexus Interface multimedia system. It comes standard with an 8.0-inch display or an optional 12.3-inch screen. The company says that the unit has a higher resolution than the previous one. It supports voice control, dual Bluetooth connectivity, and the wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition to the updated infotainment system, Lexus makes some interior tweaks to the ES. There's now a sunglass holder, and the new design tweaks the location of the cupholder. A wireless charging pad is optional.

The table below shows the pricing for the 2023 Lexus ES:

Trim Level Price (After The $1,150 Destination Fee)
ES 350 $42,490
ES 350 F Sport Design $47,075
ES 350 Luxury $47,660
ES 350 F Sport Handling $48,950
ES 350 Ultra Luxury $51,280
ES 250 AWD $42,490
ES 250 F Sport Design $47,075
ES 250 AWD Luxury $47,660
ES 250 AWD Ultra Luxury $51,280
ES 300h $43,690
ES 300h F Sport Design $48,075
ES 300h Luxury $48,860
ES 300h F Sport Handling $49,985
ES 300h Ultra Luxury $52,480

