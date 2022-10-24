Listen to this article

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class just debuted in June. The Coupe variant of the crossover isn't yet on sale, but it is on the way. This gallery catches the sleeker-looking variant on the road.

The nose is under camouflage, but it seems very similar to the front of the standard model. We can't see the lower fascia, but the grille and headlights match closely. The hood is a bit different by having just two creases, rather than four on the other variant.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Spy Photos

Along the side, the GLC Coupe gains an upward crease along the rear section of the lower portion of the doors. This element is absent from the standard model. The sloping roofline is one of the major differences between them. It rides on wheels that feature five spokes, which widen at the rim.

The rear hatch features a spoiler on the tip of the hatchback. The re-shaped tail seems to mean that the taillights have a different shape. Mercedes completely covers the rear bumper so that it's possible to see the exhaust layout.

The two models likely share similar interiors. The standard GLC has a rectangular instrument cluster and a portrait-oriented infotainment screen.

Like with the previous generation, expect the new GLC Coupe to share powertrains with its boxier counterpart. The GLC 300 is available with the M254 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an integrated starter-generator. It makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox is a nine-speed automatic, and buyers can select rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Spy shots tell us that AMG variants of the new GLC are on the way, including for the Coupe. The 43 model should pack 402 hp (300 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) on tap. The even more powerful 63 version is coming, too.

It's not yet clear when the GLC Coupe debuts. We aren't expecting a very long wait, though. Judging by the spy photos, the development work is nearly complete.