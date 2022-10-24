Listen to this article

The all-new Maserati GranTurismo made its official debut earlier this month and we can already take an early look at its open-top version. What you see in the gallery below are the first spy photos of the next-generation GranCabrio caught by our photographers in Italy. It’s a fully camouflaged prototype but, to be honest, the disguise doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

From this very first look at the convertible grand tourer, we can already say it looks almost exactly identical to the new GranTurismo. The only difference at a first glance, obviously, is the soft top, which replaces the coupe’s hardtop layout. However, the test vehicle had headlights, bumpers, and other smaller details that have no differences from the production GranTurismo.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio first spy photos

11 Photos

These spy photos come just in time to confirm a report from the beginning of this month, which said the GranCabrio is already under development. This prototype has exhaust pipes at the back, which means there’s a combustion engine under the hood. We know for a fact the convertible will mirror the engine lineup of the coupe and there’s a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter mill powering this prototype. Whether it has 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque or 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), we don’t know but that would depend on the trim level (Modena or Trofeo) on the production version.

The 3.0 V6 models are likely to come first but the most powerful variant in the range will be the GranCabrio Folgore. Again, it will share its hardware with the hardtop version of the same car, meaning power will come from a dual-motor electric system generating 750 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of instant torque. These numbers will make the new GranCabrio the most powerful production convertible to ever come from Maserati. The GranTurismo Folgore is expected to do the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 2.7 seconds, but the convertible will likely be a tad slower because of the added weight.

Seeing how advanced the work on the new GranCabrio is, we have reasons to believe the final production versions will be launched towards the second half of next year.