Car nut or not, it's safe to say the '80s hit trilogy "Back to the Future" is so popular, it's already cemented in the world's entertainment history. The movie that catapulted the Delorean DMC-12 into pop culture stardom has amassed a huge following, which gave birth to a musical that was conceptualized as early as 2012.

And now, "Back to the Future: The Musical" is headed toward Broadway, with early details bared to through a short teaser featuring its main theatrical cast – and the appearance of an original cast from the movie.

We're talking about Christopher Lloyd, who originally played Doc Emmett Brown in the movie. The musical's Emmett Brown, played by Roger Bart, had a short skit with Lloyd in the teaser clip atop this page, courtesy of Theatrely, revealing details of the show's upcoming Broadway debut. Of course, the DeLorean DMC-12 warms the set as the most essential part of the plot.

Of note, "Back to the Future: The Musical" opened in London in September 2021 (official trailer below), with the show still hitting the stage at the West End Theater until 2023.

Stateside, the musical is coming to Broadway's Winter Garden Theater in the Summer of 2023. Performances are set to begin on June 30, 2023, with the opening night happening on August 3. Hugh Coles will be reprising his role as George McFly in the Broadway version alongside Bart. The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

The musical will have music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, along with a book by Bob Gale – all based on the original screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Gale. It will also feature additional songs from the film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

If you're interested to relive the BTTF days in musical fashion, an American Express ticket pre-sale is now available. The general sale date is set to begin on October 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET.