The GMC Sierra EV has finally been revealed, giving buyers an additional option if they're in the market for an electric truck. However, it appears that Ford's current Experience Design Director Ryan McManus isn't totally amused with the new GMC EV truck, particularly with how its infotainment system was designed.

In a social media post via Twitter, McManus posted a photo of the Sierra EV's vertically oriented infotainment system, along with a caption that says:

Hey ⁦@GM we coulda just sent you the CAD file for the Sync Knob, might’ve saved you a few hours work.

McManus was referring to the GMC Sierra EV's infotainment knob, situated at the bottom center of the portrait screen. In reference, of course, it looks similar to how Ford designed its Sync infotainment system on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, which you can see side-by-side above.

The similarities between Ford's and GMC's systems don't stop there, though. Just like Ford's, the Sierra EV's infotainment has climate controls situated on the bottom part of the screen.

GMC has an advantage on its screen, though. It features Google integration, a bevy of customization, and split-screen capability. The knob in the Sierra EV has a thick metal bezel, as well.

Those aren't the only things that the Sierra EV has an advantage on versus the F-150 Lightning. The Ford electric truck's maximum EPA-rated range is 320 miles (515 kilometers), which is a bit short compared to the approximate 400 mi (644 km) of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The GMC is a lot more powerful as well, with the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system announced to make up to 754 horsepower (562 kilowatts) and 785 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque in Max Power mode.

Do you think GMC copied the knob design of Ford's Sync system as McManus was implying? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.