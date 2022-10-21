Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

One of Volkswagen’s best-selling models will soon receive a full redesign. However, the next-generation Tiguan won’t represent a major departure in terms of design, and this rendering previews the evolutionary design.

Think of it as a Tesla Model 3 competitor, albeit with a sleeker design and better aerodynamics. This rendering previews the production model with a design influenced by the Vision EQXX.

The Suzuki Swift is not sold in the United States but still remains an important part of the Japanese company’s family. A new generation is coming soon and we have this exclusive rendering showing what the five-door hatch could look like.

The new BMW X2 is currently under development. Based on the FAAR platform the model will retain its range of combustion engines with a 2.0-liter flagship mill in the M35i trim.