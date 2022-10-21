Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
2023 BMW X1 M35i Drops Camo In New Nurburgring Spy Photos
This BMW X1 M35i development vehicle shows off the sporty model's aggressive front fascia with multiple openings. It has a prominent spoiler over the rear hatch, and the bumper makes room for dual exhausts on each side.
BMW X6 Facelift Spied Showing Slightly Larger Kidney Grilles
An updated BMW X6 is on the way. This one shows off the larger openings in the grille and much more prominent inlets in the front fascia.
Bentley Continental GTC PHEV Spied Previewing Upcoming Greener Droptop
This Bentley Continental GTC doesn't wear a bit of camouflage. If you look at the rear bumper, you can see the door covering the charging port for the PHEV system.
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Can’t Hide Everything In Latest Spy Photos
This is the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, and the best way to tell is by looking at the back. This one has dual, circular exhausts coming out of each side of the bumper. In contrast, the hotter 63 grade has trapezoidal outlets.
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spied Up Close In Sharp Detail
This gallery provides a great look at the new Mercedes E-Class estate. Unfortunately, it wears lots of camouflage.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
This Mercedes-AMG S63 wears a very aggressive front fascia with multiple openings and larger ones in the outer corners. Like other models in the 63 series, there are trapezoidal exhaust outlets at the back.
UPDATE Porsche Taycan Spied Testing As Possible GT Model
Porsche was busy working on the Taycan this week. In one gallery, we see what appears to be a more aggressive model with a wider front fascia, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a rear wing. The other group of photos is the refreshed model, including the Sport Turismo wagon.
2024 Volkswagen Passat Estate Spied Enjoying Fall Colors In Germany
Volkswagen tries to dress up the next-gen Passat to look like the current model. This includes applying stickers that match the shape of the lights and the grille. One gallery of photos shows the car on the road. The other group of pictures catches the wagon on the Nürburgring.
