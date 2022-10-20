Listen to this article

Toyota Canada has a contest that gives nine people the opportunity to purchase the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The selection isn't up to random chance, though. The automaker wants links to the entrants' social media accounts and asks questions about the person's automotive enthusiasm.

It's not clear from the contest's rules whether these nine examples of the 2023 GR Corolla Morizo Edition are the only ones available in Canada. Motor1.com reached out to Toyota about this and about the possibility of a similar program for the United States.

Toyota separates the entrants into west, central, and east regions. The company will select two winners in the west, four in the central area, and three in the east. These folks will still have to purchase the GR Corolla Morizo Edition at the retail price of $59,990 CAD.

The questions for entrants include whether the person is a member of car clubs or motorsport groups, including e-sports. Toyota also wants to know the year, make, model, and trim levels of previous performance car ownership. Plus, things like favorite Canadian race tracks and the best stretch of road in the country to drive on.

Gallery: Toyota GR Corolla "Morizo Edition"

19 Photos

Another interesting question is: "What are your intentions for and expectations of the GR Corolla Morizo edition?" The options are Daily Commuter, Secondary Vehicle, Track Vehicle, and Collector's Item.

When it announced the Morizo Edition, Toyota said: "For the US, only 200 numbered-units will be produced for model year 2023." Prices in that market start at $50,995.

The Morizo uses a version of the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters), rather than 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) for the regular model and Circuit Edition. Power remains at 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

The range-topping model comes with a six-speed manual gearbox but with shorter ratios than the lesser variants.

The Morizo Edition has a stripped-out rear section with no seats, speakers, window regulators, or back window wiper. This helps shed 106 pounds (48 kilograms) over the other models. It rides on forged 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

The Morizo goes on sale in 2023, but the exact timing for the start of deliveries isn't clear.

