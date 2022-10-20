Listen to this article

It's a good time to be a fan of Japanese sports coupes because both the new Nissan Z and Toyota Supra offer customers compelling choices. This video puts the models with six-cylinder engines and automatic transmissions up against each other.

As a refresher, the new Z packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) at 6,400 rpm and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm. This car has the nine-speed automatic, but Nisan also offers a six-speed manual. The example here is the Performance grade with 19-inch Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

In comparison, the Supra has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing 382 hp (285 kW) from 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. It has an eight-speed automatic, but Toyota now also offers a six-speed manual. It rides on 19-inch Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

The drag races start from a dig, and the video's host is very unhappy with the Z's Bridgestone tires. He struggles to put the power down at launch without spinning the wheels. This gives the Supra some easy victories.

Things get more interesting when they race from a roll. The first one is from 32 miles per hour (52 kilometers per hour). The Supra jumps out to a long lead and stays there, despite the Z having more power and an extra gear to work with.

Next, they re-run the race in manual mode and in second gear. The change makes a huge difference. The Z takes an early lead, and the Supra claws back the difference. The result is a photo finish. We only see the result from one side of the cones, but it looks like the Nissan might take the victory by an inch or less.

The third roll race increases the starting speed to 50 mph (80 kph) but still has them beginning in second gear in manual mode. This time, the Toyota takes a clear win.

Finally, they re-run this race, but this time the cars' transmissions are in automatic mode. The Toyota leaves the Z in its dust.

Judging by this video, it seems like the Toyota's gearbox is more responsive when functioning as an automatic at least in comparison to the Z.

There's a rumor about a more powerful Supra possibly being under consideration. It would allegedly take the BMW S58 engine from the M3 and M4. In addition, the body would gain carbon-fiber components.