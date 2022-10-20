Listen to this article

Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.

That’s a rather unusual lineup but all three cars seem pretty potent. There’s an Audi RRS with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a peak output of 320 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. That power reaches all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro technology. The sports coupe tips the scales at 3,130 pounds (1,420 kilograms).

Gallery: Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX

Next on the starting line is Porsche’s Cayman sports car also packing a 2.0-liter engine. It is slightly less powerful than the Audi at 300 hp (221 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm), reaching just the rear wheels. It’s lighter, however, weighing in at 3,009 lbs (1,365 kg).

And then comes the surprise – a Hennessey TRX Mammoth powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 mill with 1,026 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque. Needless to say, the power reaches all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There’s also a launch control function. Interestingly – since this race was filmed in the UK – if you want to import one into the country, you will have to pay about £122,000, which is more than both the other two cars combined.

Nevertheless, as weird as this drag race looks at a glance, it is actually a very close battle. The Porsche is obviously the slowest of the trio (at least in the first race) but the other two cars really compete seriously for first place. But which one wins? Take a look at the video attached at the top of this page. There are also rolling-start races, as well as a brake test.