The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.

The Maserati Merak SS is the only new car to come from Europe in this latest update. It is a performance version of the Merak, which was released in 1975 with a slightly more powerful engine generating 216 horsepower (159 kilowatts). The top speed, in return, increased from 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) to 155 mph (250 kph). The 2+2 sports car was powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine sourced from the Citroen SM.

Gallery: Gran Turismo 7 October 2022 update

If you want something more modern and better prepared for the track, the Mazda Roadster NR-A (ND) should answer your needs. This is an entry-level motorsport model, which was originally introduced in 2015 as the fourth-generation ND Roadster. Many upgrades were installed on the suspension, engine frame, differential and differential case, driveshaft, and others. This being the 2022 model, it comes with additional improvements such as new roll bars and bucket seats, as well as the Kinematic Posture Control system.

Another race car for Gran Turismo 7 comes in the form of the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 from 2018, which is an FIA-certified race car meeting the GT3 regulations. For the 2018 model year, the engine was positioned approximately 150 millimeters lower in the engine bay thanks to a new dry sump design. Other tweaks included a modified suspension and improved radiators and intercoolers for better airflow and cooling.

The final new addition to the lineup is the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R, of which only 187 examples were made before it got discontinued. Under the hood, it had an inline-six engine with 157 hp (115 kW) shared with the rest of the Skyline family. However, there were improvements to the suspension and larger brake discs.