At 216.8 inches (5,507 millimeters) long and 86.7 in (2,202 mm) wide, the GMC Hummer truck is anything but small. It also weighs about as much as the moon, tipping the scales at well over 9,000 pounds (more than 4,000 kilograms). But what if General Motors were to introduce a smaller electric pickup? Well, Automotive News cites people familiar with GM's agenda about the prospects of a more compact Hummer.

It's allegedly under consideration and a design concept has already been created at the automaker's California studio. AN claims the project is likely to get the green light since it's labeled as a priority project by the higher-ups. However, GM has bigger fish to fry at this point by ramping up production of the big Hummer and getting ready for the SUV's arrival early in 2023.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

88 Photos

A smaller truck would have bigger chances of entering the European market where the fullsize version is simply too large for the narrower roads of the Old Continent. Contacted by AN, GMC's truck division spokesman, Mikhael Farah, refused to comment about the possibility of a downsized Hummer. If approved, a midsize truck would undercut the larger version, which retails from $110,000. Despite the six-figure price tag, the electric brute has racked up more than 90,000 reservations, prompting GM to temporarily halt sales.

A midsize Hummer would follow in the footsteps of the H2 launched 20 years ago. As some of you will recall, there was also an H3 before the brand was put out to pasture. The electric revival is GM's first product on the Ultium platform, which also underpins GMC's Sierra EV, Cadillac's Lyriq and Celestiq, Chevrolet's Silverado EV, Equinox EV, and Blazer EV, along with Honda's Prologue and the equivalent Acura ZDX.

GM is spending a whopping $35 billion to bring no fewer than 30 EVs to the market by 2025. It remains to be seen whether a smaller Hummer truck is one of them, but a cheaper and easier to live with alternative seems a matter of when rather than if.