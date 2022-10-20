Listen to this article

When buying a Dodge Challenger there are several options to choose from, but not as many as the color choices for the muscle car. In fact, for 2023, Dodge will be offering 14 colors, which shouldn't be easy to choose from.

For those who find this challenging, Dodge, through DodgeGarage and in partnership with CG Detroit, is offering all 14 colors in one vehicle wrap for the Challenger. This offer is for a limited time only so you better hurry if you're one of those who fancy these stripes that will surely call for attention wherever you go.

The multi-colored wrap includes Dodge shades called Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, Torred, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black, and White Knuckle. It isn't indicated if the wrap will be in this particular order but given the sample images on DodgeGarage's website, we think it is.

The DodgeGarage 14-Color Hi-Impact Colors wrap is priced at $3,700, effectively transforming your Challenger into an art car. Installation isn't included, but good thing DodgeGarage includes a link to a 3M professional installer locator.

The V8-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger are on their way out as electrification sets its way for the automaker. Last Call models were announced back in August, which have been revealed one by one until the final Last Call model at SEMA 2022. The plan has since changed though as the Final Challenger Last Call model's debut at SEMA was postponed due to recurring global supply chain issues.

Meanwhile, Dodge also revealed its Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept back in August, touted to be the first electric muscle car. Whether this wild 14-color wrap will be available for the EV in the future is still a mystery at this point, but we won't be surprised if it will.