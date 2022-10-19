Listen to this article

Porsche's current lineup consists of a wide range of vehicles that offer buyers coupes, convertibles, sedans, and crossovers of various sizes and power outputs. In a fascinating drag race, CarWow assembles the most powerful standard models in the brand's lineup. The six vehicles on the runway are the 911 Turbo S, Taycan Turbo S, Panamera Turbo S, Cayenne Turbo GT, 718 Boxster GTS, and Macan GTS

The competition starts with three drag races. During the first one, the Macan GTS has a problem launching. Then, the Cayenne Turbo GT has a similar issue on the second attempt. Everything finally goes right the third time.

Watching the Porsches drag race three times show how they perform relative to each other. The 911 Turbo S is clearly the quickest of the bunch, and the Taycan is a close second. The Panamera and Cayenne occupy the middle of the pack. Finally, there's the Boxster, and the Macan GTS is the slowest of the bunch.

Next, they do three half-mile races from a roll. The first time is in normal mode in third gear. Then, they compete in the sport setting. Finally, the drivers get to select the gear to start from.

At normal highway speeds, the Taycan launches ahead. The 911 Turbo takes the lead at over 100 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour). The Cayenne GT takes third in one race, and the Panamera is in that position for the two other runs. The Boxster and Macan consistently round out the pack.

The braking test has a surprising result. Despite its size and proportions, the Cayenne GT manages to come to a halt in the shortest distance. The Panamera is a close second, and then, there's the 911 Turbo. The Taycan takes fourth place. The Boxster is next, and the Macan is last, once again.

We wonder if the results would change if a Cayman GT4 RS replaces the Boxster GTS for these challenges. Its 4.0-liter flat-six engine produces 493 horsepower (368 kilowatts), versus 394 hp (294 kW) in the GTS models. This is still less than the 620-hp (463-kW) Panamera Turbo S but should help reduce the gap between them on the drag strip.