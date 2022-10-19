Listen to this article

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a spiritual successor to the two-door, four-seat Phantom Coupe – and it looks lovely. But more importantly, the Spectre is the luxury automaker's first electric vehicle. It boasts 577 horsepower, 260 miles of range, and as with any proper Rolls-Royce, a near-limitless amount of customizable options to choose from.

The Spectre configurator is more robust than some of the traditional online customizers out there. It features 29 exterior color options to choose from – 12 standard and 17 as part of the Commissioned Collection – as well as 31 contrasting two-tone colors.

There are even two contrasting configurations. The Upper Two-Tone coats the entire top half of the vehicle in your preferred hue while the Aero Two-Tone uses body coloring on the pillars and window surrounds. Or if you're feeling a bit uninspired, there is a monotone option.

Buyers are able to select six different wheel options. There are four 23-inch wheel choices and one 22-inch wheel available globally, finished either in polished silver or two-tone silver and black. The Chinese market, meanwhile, gets the option of a directional 22-inch wheel.

Buyers can also decide if they want their Spirit Of Ecstasy badge to be fully illuminated. If not, there's still an "Uplit" option for the traditional chrome Ecstasy that projects lighting from below and gives it more presence.

Hopping inside, as you'd expect, the amount of customizable options is mind-boggling. The visualizer allows you to color three separate areas of the seats – the upper half, the backrests, and even the bolsters –, and there are nine veneer accent options ranging from open-pore oak to high-gloss piano lacquer in either white or black. The steering wheel is customizable, too, and buyers can even change the color of the dials within the instrument cluster. And of course, the Rolls-Royce signature Starlight headliner with a shooting star function is available.

Naturally, Rolls-Royce won't tell you how much each of these options costs online. But we do know that the Spectre starts at $413,500 in the US.