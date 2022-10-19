Listen to this article

The Hyundai Hotel opens in Essex, England, as a place to get away and enjoy nature. What makes the location really special is that all of the electricity that powers the site comes from the vehicle-to-load ability of the Ioniq 5. A contest is running for a chance for 14 winners to have a one-night complimentary stay there.

Two guests stay in a cozy, one-room cabin. White-painted wood planks cover the floor, walls, and ceiling. There's a rustic heater against one wall.

After arriving, visitors can explore the surrounding 200 acres with a mix of farmland, woodlands, and a brook. The cabin is also near the 81-mile Essex Way trail. The Greensted Church is another spot to check out because it's the oldest wooden church in the world.

Back at the cabin, there's a separate bar and restaurant with an indoor-outdoor dining space. Broadcaster and food critic Grace Dent curates a locally sourced, three-course menu and matching cocktails.

After enjoying the meal, the evening's entertainment is a movie with power for the projector and speakers coming from the Ioniq 5. There's even a popcorn machine.

"I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023," said Dent.

The Ioniq 5's vehicle-to-load system supplies up to 3.6 kilowatts or 15 amps of AC power at 230 volts and 50 hertz. An adapter allows for plugging in normal UK appliances.

Vehicle-to-load capability is increasingly common for EVs and even some hybrid vehicles. For example, the F-150 Hybrid comes with a 2.4-kW generator, and buyers can upgrade to a 7.2-kW unit. The F-150 Lightning even offers a 9.6-kW version.