Listen to this article

The development of better and more efficient batteries in the automotive industry is a never-ending race in which basically every major automaker participates. Volkswagen takes a look for support from outside the industry and has signed an agreement with Canadian quantum technology company Xanadu. The two firms will work jointly on developing better battery materials, which are safer, lighter, and more cost-effective.

The Toronto-based tech company focuses on cloud-accessible photonic quantum computers and develops open-source software for quantum machine learning and simulating quantum photonic devices. Volkswagen will use its expertise to reduce its computational costs and accelerate the adoption of quantum computers within its EV battery research and development teams. Ultimately, the German automaker wants to achieve a more accurate and efficient simulation of battery materials.

Volkswagen and Xanadu have already engaged in different research activities across material science and battery technology and have set the foundation for the program’s long-term research path. Under the new agreement, the two companies will work together to develop advanced quantum algorithms for simulating battery materials. The calculations and simulations will be processed by Xanadu’s next-generation fault-tolerant quantum computers.

“With its New Auto strategy, Volkswagen enters new territory, especially when it comes to exploring opportunities along the battery value chain. Next-generation high-performance materials and electrochemical processes are key ingredients of this expedition,” Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, comments.

This new partnership not only gives Volkswagen access to technologies for more accurate simulations and investigation of computational problems but also supports the automaker’s goal of becoming a data and software provider in the era of sustainable mobility. Volkswagen also has a pilot program with the Government of Canada to promote electric mobility in the country. Canada is one of the leaders in the quantum technology space thanks to massive investments made by the government in the last few years.