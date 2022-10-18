Listen to this article

Mazda has given the CX-30 important updates for the 2023 model year. It gets additional power and better fuel economy, while the entire range has been improved to comply with the latest safety standards in the US.

For the 2023 model year, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine gets an additional 5 horsepower (3.7 kilowatts), increasing the overall output to 191 hp (142 kW). Meanwhile, efficiency has also been improved by 2 mpg in each of the EPA estimated figures of city, highway, and combined through an updated cylinder-deactivation technology.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-30

36 Photos

That said, the NA 2.5L gasoline engine-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-30 models are now rated with an EPA estimated rating of 26 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined.

Of note, only the non-turbo variants received improved power and efficiency; the force-inducted Turbo Premium and Turbo Premium Plus retain their output ratings for the 2023 model year.

The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine makes up to 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters) of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it churns out up to 227 hp (169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of twists.

Picking up from its IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for the 2022 model year, the entire 2023 Mazda CX-30 range has been improved to comply with IIHS's newest safety protocols. The upgrades include the addition of rear side airbags, rear seat belt pre-tensioners, B and C-pillar improvements, and a shin pad to front and rear door trims.

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 starts at $22,950 for the 2.5 S trim. The top-spec 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, which gets all the bells and the whistles along with a more powerful turbocharged engine, has a sticker price of $35,400. All prices mentioned don't include applicable destination and handling charges.