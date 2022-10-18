Listen to this article

Volvo is about to launch a new flagship model called the EX90. The electric SUV will debut on November 9, and the latest teasers from the company provide a look at the interior. The two photos don’t reveal big swathes of the cabin, but we learn how sustainability will play a role in the final design.

Volvo designers wrestled with the question of, “what does luxury mean in the world today?” It’s a good one to ask in a world where an electric Kia crossover can keep up with – and beat – high-performance models from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini for a fraction of the price. Volvo says, “old metrics such as horsepower and acceleration have been swept aside by charging time and range.”

For Volvo, this means emphasizing sustainability, which will be a significant factor in the EX90. Volvo has a new material called Nordico, made from recycled materials such as PET bottles and pine resin. It’ll also feature FSC-certified wood panels, which Volvo will backlight. The automaker will also source a wool blend for the seat finishing, which meets strict animal welfare and environmental standards. The Volvo EX90 will contain almost 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of recycled plastics and bio-based materials.

When the EX90 reachers market, Volvo will offer it with seven “room” configurations that “synchronize” the car’s interior specification and upholstery with the exterior. According to the company, the different styles take inspiration from the Scandinavian lifestyle and its relationship with nature.

The EX90 will also come with a ton of tech. The model will feature interior radar sensors designed to detect kids and pets left in the vehicle. The company hopes this will help reduce their chances of being left in hot cars. The exterior will be just as smart, with 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, and five radars scanning its surroundings.

The Volvo EX90 will debut on November 9. Published patent images provided an early look at its design, which follows the styling of the XC90. We’ll learn a lot more at its debut early next month. It’ll likely go on sale in the US sometime next year, with Volvo selling it alongside the XC90.

