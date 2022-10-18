Listen to this article

The Bentley Bacalar debuted over two years ago, becoming one of the automaker’s rarest two-door models ever. The company produced just 12 examples, but the bespoke styling of one has inspired the design of two aircraft – a Gulf Stream G650 jet and a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Kenn Ricci commissioned the two aircraft for his private aviation company, Flexjet. He worked with Bentley Mulliner Design in creating the two vehicles. His Bacalar’s Julep exterior color inspired a silver-green chameleon paint for the aircraft’s key accents. Inside, the helicopter and jet feature custom seats that borrow styling from the Bacalar. Both feature wood veneer, while Satin Bacalar Bronze fittings and diamond-carved carpet adorn the cabins.

Gallery: Bentley Bacalar Inspires Matching Private Jet, Helicopter

12 Photos

Ricci’s bespoke Bacalar features custom tri-color 22-inch wheels, Satin Bronze exterior brightwork, and satin carbon-fiber accents. The Bentley has a white-and-black cabin with bronze accents. Since 2020, Bentley has seen demand for Mulliner exterior paint double and personal Mulliner commissions triple.

The Bacalar debuted with the brand’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine. It produces 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 667 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque and pairs with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Bentley can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200 mph (332 kph).

However, what makes the Bentley truly special is the design. The car lacks a roof and can only seat two people, with the entire exterior designed explicitly for the model. However, the automaker had to carry over the Continental GTC’s door handles for the keyless entry system. Inside, Bentley installed 5,000-year-old Riverwood, a super-rare material, and used natural wool cloth for the seat inserts, seatbacks, and headrests sides.

Bentley has been putting more focus on its Mulliner division. This month, Bentley Beverley Hills commissioned three limited-edition Continental GT Speed Convertibles to highlight Mulliner’s customization capabilities. The automaker finished the three cars in bespoke pastel paints designed to harken back to Hollywood’s Art Deco days. We expect to see a lot more from Mulliner in the future, especially as its popularity increases.