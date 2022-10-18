Listen to this article

The drop-top Bentley Continental GTC is the latest model we are seeing from the luxury brand to be under development with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This one doesn't even wear camouflage.

This GTC looks identical to the existing model, except for the door hiding the charging port on the rear fender. The wide, oval-shaped exhaust outlets look very similar to the pipes on the W12-powered GTC Speed.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GTC PHEV Spy Photos

18 Photos

Earlier spy shots tell us that the PHEV powertrain is also coming to the Continental GT hardtop. Like the convertible, the addition of the flap for hiding the charging port is the only styling change.

There's no official confirmation about the powertrain for the PHEV-powered Continental GT and GTC. The recently updated Bentayga hybrid now has a total of 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), versus 443 hp (330 kilowatts) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) previously. An 18-kilowatt-hour battery pack replaces the previous 13-kWh unit. EV-only driving range increases to 27 miles (43 kilometers) from the earlier 25 miles (40 kilometers).

The Flying Spur hybrid uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 536 hp (400 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The 18-kWh battery provides 21 miles (34 kilometers) of electric range.

In 2021, Bentley's engineering boss Matthias Rabe indicated the company was considering building a Continental GT PHEV. He said customers were requesting the model. Buyers can already get the Flying Spur and Bentayga with plug-in powertrains, so it makes sense to add the GT to those offerings. There's no indication of when the variants might debut.

Bentley plans to launch its first EV in 2026, which is a bit later than the original intention to introduce the model in 2025. The delay is reportedly not related to Volkswagen Group's software development issues. When the vehicle finally arrives, the price for some variants could be over €250,000.

Bentley is investing £2.5 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade the company's facilities for a transition to EVs. By 2030, all of the brand's offerings would have electric propulsion.