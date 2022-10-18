Listen to this article

The first generation of Skoda Fabia was presented back in 1999 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and has been an integral part of the company’s model range in the last more than two decades. It has always been positioned in Europe’s B-segment but has never had a crossover to be sold alongside the available hatchback and wagon versions. This could change later this decade when Skoda could launch a battery-powered, Fabia-branded crossover.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, this vehicle will combine the Fabia’s compact dimensions with a lifted suspension and possibly slightly more room in the cabin. The new model is probably still on the drawing boards but we already have an exclusive rendering that previews a possible design. To a certain extent, this yet unnamed (and not fully confirmed) crossover will be positioned as an electric alternative to the Kamiq, which is about to receive a refresh soon.

Gallery: Skoda electric crossover rendering

16 Photos

With the Vision 7S concept, Skoda introduced a new logo and brand identity. This rendering incorporates the completely new nose design, which is now characterized primarily by the new T-shaped headlights. Also, there’s a closed-off grille where the redesigned Skoda logo sits. The general profile of the electric crossover from Skoda should be boxy with a particularly low beltline giving a larger greenhouse for a brighter interior.

It’s very difficult to predict what the interior of this new product would look like – we are at least three to four years away from seeing it on the road. It’s probably a safe bet, however, that Skoda will bet big on digitalization with a fully digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen. A head-up display could also be part of the package, but – again – these are just early predictions.

Knowing how Skoda keeps a focus on practicality for its models, the electric Fabia-branded crossover could be among the leaders in its segment in terms of range and cargo space. Early rumors point out to around 249 miles (400 kilometers) at a single charge and an advanced electrical system, allowing charging with up to 200 kW.