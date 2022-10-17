Listen to this article

A luxury car must provide several layers of sophistication varying from refinement and performance to technology and high-end features. To that end, Mercedes is catering to audiophiles by being the first to sell non-Apple products featuring Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music natively in a car. It has teamed up with Apple Music and the Universal Music Group (UMG) to deliver sound quality "approved in a Mercedes-Benz."

The technology is compatible with models equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system and one of the optional Burmester 3D and 4D sound systems: EQE, Maybach S-Class, Benz S-Class, EQS, and EQS SUV. In addition, the newly introduced EQE SUV can also be had with high-end audio technology. The 1,750-watt 4D audio system has no fewer than 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers emitting sound from above, along with two amplifiers and an 18.5-liter subwoofer.

If you own one of the above models and already have an Apple Music subscription, you'll immediately gain access to select songs and albums benefitting from Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Interestingly, Mercedes says it'll provide Universal Music Group with cars equipped with one of the two Burmester sound systems "for creative and technical assurances" to maximize in-car sound quality.

For the models mentioned above, "unparalleled clarity" is being promised, delivering studio-like quality inside your Mercedes. A study commissioned by the automaker and conducted by market research company Appinio from Germany shows that more than 70 percent of music consumers say they mostly listen to music inside their cars. Nearly 72 percent can't imagine driving a vehicle without music while two out of three respondents said that in-car sound quality is important.