DMC has a different take on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Known for its works on Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and even Lamborghini units, the German tuner wants to offer RS styling on your 911 GT3 without the body ache issues that the car comes with – their words, not ours.

Named the Velocita, DMC has a complete aero package to add a more aggressive design to the Porsche 911 GT3, which is about to get a facelift soon. All the aero kits are made out of carbon fiber, available in either matte or gloss finish, and are inspired by the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

While owners can freely configure which parts will get the carbon fiber upgrade, the default upgrades are found on the front fenders with wheel arch louvers and wide side skirts. The front bumper's inner grille, rear diffuser, and front hood designs are not modified but they are replaced with lightweight carbon fiber parts, which isn't offered by Porsche as an option yet.

However, you won't miss the 69-inch (1,750-mm) rear wing, that's claimed to conform to FIA standards and is TUV certified.

DMC offers a set of forged wheels with various finishes that owners can choose from. The sizes are 9.5 x 20 inches at the front and 12 x 21 inches at the rear.

Meanwhile, DMC also upgrades the exhaust system for its Velocita by using a flow-formed Titanium sports exhaust system made by Zesad in Germany. The aftermarket upgrade is valve-controlled and can be controlled with a push button.

With the GT3 carefully 3D scanned, with an accuracy of 0.2mm tolerance, DMC touts the same or better fitment as the OEM equivalents from Stuttgart. DMC hasn't provided pricing for the Velocita package but given the bevy of carbon fiber parts, don't expect this to be cheap at all.