It has been over a decade since Donkervoort first announced the D8 GTO line. Throughout those years, the Dutch carmaker didn't hint at any replacement for the lightweight supercar... until recently.

In a teaser published on Donkervoort's website and various social media channels, a new model is coming and it will be named the F22. Probably named after the famous stealth Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet, the teaser comes with a caption that says "You'll never see it coming. It will be worth the weight."

There isn't any confirmed information about the model just yet, except for the name and the logo shown in the teaser. However, the curious play on the phrase "worth the weight" could provide some clues about the new model.

Donkervoort has been known to make ultra-lightweight, hand-built supercars – a fact that gave the company its critical acclaim. With the wordplay above, we can deduce that the new model will be heavier than the current D8 GTO. If you're a fan of the Dutch brand, this isn't good news but we all know that additional kilograms can be offset by adding power, which is expected on the new model.

For reference, the D8 GTO Individual, which made its US debut earlier this year, comes with an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five turbocharged engine that makes over 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts). Priced at $240,000, the US-spec lightweight supercar can sprint to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds and hit 124 mph (200 km/hh) in 7.7 seconds.

Will the Donkervoort F22 live up to the acclaim of the model it will replace? And more importantly, will the Dutch company abandon its minimalist Lotus Super 7-inspired design and release a car that takes after the F-22 stealth fighter jet? We'll know in the months to come so for now, all we can do is weight.