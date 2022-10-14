Listen to this article

Just like your favorite pair of Jordan reissues or a roll of toilet paper, manual gearboxes for Mini USA have been coming and going over the past half-decade. Now, it's time for another comeback, offering the row-yourself option again to American buyers, albeit for one model only.

Mini will start offering manual transmission for the MINI Hardtop starting with November production. The six-speed stick shift gearbox will be a standalone option for the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works variants. However, it will be exclusive to the Mini 2-Door model, so if you want the more practical 4-Door, you're stuck with the company's AT options.

Gallery: 2023 Mini Special Edition Lineup

16 Photos

The manual transmission option isn't the only thing that will be made available starting with November production. Mini's Special Edition models, announced in February 2022, are getting an expansion. Specifically, the Mini Untold Edition, which has been available exclusively as a MINI John Cooper Works Clubman, will be offered for the Cooper S and Cooper S All4 variants. Midnight Black metallic with black spats will also be offered as a paint option.

Meanwhile, the Resolute Edition will also be available in Enigmatic Black metallic body color with the same Pepper White roof on all models, or Nanuq White on the Hardtop variants with a body-color roof. The Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition can now be ordered in the new Nanuq White paint color.

Mini has also revamped its paint color options. The availability of Pepper White, White Silver, and Moonwalk Grey will end with October production. Replacing these hues are the new Melting Silver III and Nanuq White, available on the Mini Hardtops, Clubman, and Countryman.

In line with the global supply chain issues, Mini USA also announced that then-restricted equipment and options are going back into the revised trim levels, Signature 2.0 and Iconic 2.0, resulting in updated pricing.