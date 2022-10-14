Listen to this article

BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.

It’s difficult to ignore the car’s performance aesthetic, with the front bumper featuring a gaping lower grille opening and big intakes. The camouflage can’t hide its sporty styling. The coupe has thick side sills, and the dual rear spoilers – one on the roof and another on the trunk – will help to keep the car planted to the ground. A bold rear diffuser houses the large quad tailpipes on the BMW.

Gallery: BMW 3.0 CSL new spy photos from the Nurbugring

13 Photos

We don’t know any details about the car’s powertrain yet. Previous rumors suggested the car would deliver around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. However, more recent ones point to the vehicle making just 560 hp (417 kW). BMW is basing the 3.0L CSL Hommage on the M4, with the M4 CSL packing a 543-hp (404-kW) twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque.

The car’s unique and revealing camouflage suggests a six-speed manual transmission will be the standard gearbox. We expect all the power to route to the rear wheels, and an eight-speed auto might be an option. Helping the car’s performance capabilities will be a weight reduction, with the 3.0 CSL Hommage expected to weigh about 165 pounds (75 kilograms) lighter than the M4 CSL.

The 3.0 CSL Hommage should be able to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, besting the M4’s 3.6-second time. The Hommage will also best the M4’s top speed, allegedly reaching just under 200 mph (320 kph). The M4 tops out at 191 mph (307 kph).

BMW could debut the 3.0 CSL Hommage before the end of the year, but the automaker hasn’t set a specific date. However, one report suggested BMW could reveal the car in November. The automaker will also build it in limited quantities, so its rarity will increase the price. It could cost as much as 750,000 euros ($744,095 at today’s exchange rate).