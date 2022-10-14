Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

A new generation of the Audi A4 is on the way, and that means a replacement for the Avant wagon, too. Compared to the current iteration the model gains a more prominent grille.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos

2024 Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos
15 Photos
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan

This next-gen BMW M5 appears to wear the production-spec headlights and wheels. It's testing in Munich.

Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Shots

BMW M5 Spy Shots
18 Photos
Next-Gen BMW X2 Spied For The First Time

We originally thought this was the X4, but it turned out to be the new X2. We expect it to launch in late 2023.

Gallery: New BMW X2 Spy Photos

New BMW X2 Front View Spy Photo
22 Photos
Gallery: Next-Gen BMW X2 Additional Spy Photos

2024 BMW X2 Front View Spy Photo
24 Photos
2024 BMW X2 Spied Again In More Potent M35i Trim

This is the next-gen BMW X2 as the sporty M35i model. The major differences are a revised front fascia, a spoiler beneath the hatchback's glass, and quad exhaust outlets.

Gallery: New BMW X2 M35i Spy Photos

2024 BMW X2 M35i Front View Spy Photo
27 Photos
New BMW X3 Hits The Nurburgring In New Spy Photos

BMW does not want people to see the new X3. This one wears loads of camouflage and cladding to hide the design. In general, the shape looks boxier.

Gallery: Next-gen BMW X3 new spy photos

Next-gen BMW X3 new spy photo
12 Photos
Ferrari Spy Shots Capture Tweaked Roma Likely Hiding A V12 Engine

Ferrari has a test mule that stretches and widens the Roma and might even have a V12 engine under the hood. The speculation is that the brand is working on a replacement for the 812

Gallery: Ferrari Front-Engined V12 Spy Photos

Ferrari Front-Engine V12 Spy Photos
16 Photos
New Ford Explorer Spy Shots Show Timberline Trim Getting Makeover

Ford is working on updates to the Explorer. The example in these photos is the somewhat rugged Timberline model. The camouflage hides a lot of the changes, but there appear to be revisions to the grille and front fascia.

Gallery: Updated Ford Explorer Timberline Spy Photos

Updated Ford Explorer Timberline Spy Photos
15 Photos
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Prototype Caught On Camera Lapping The Nurburgring

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch laps the Nürburgring in this spy video and photo gallery. The sporty model reportedly has around 600 hp (447 kW).

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Nurburgring Spy Photos

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Front View Spy Photo
28 Photos
Kia EV9 Spied Previewing Upcoming Three-Row Electric Crossover

Kia prepares to launch a production version of the big EV9 concept. This one isn't quite as boxy as the show car, but it retains a brawny look. 

Gallery: Kia EV9 Spy Shots

Kia EV9 Spy Shots
12 Photos
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupe Spied For The First Time

The Mercedes CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible versions of the C- and E-Class. This one is the range-topping 63 grade that reportedly makes around 671 hp like the new C 63 S.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupe First Spy Photos

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupe First Spy Photos
37 Photos
Porsche 911 Turbo Test Mule Spied Riding High And With Big Fenders

This bizarre test mule gives a Porsche 911 Turbo a taller ride height and adds big fender flares.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Test Mule Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Test Mule Spy Photos
21 Photos
2023 Volkswagen Passat Spied As Plug-In Hybrid Wagon With Deceiving Camo

Volkswagen uses clever camouflage that makes this new Passat look like the current generation. Look closely to spot the charging port for the PHEV on the driver's side front fender.

Gallery: 2023 VW Passat Variant PHEV spy photos

2023 VW Passat Variant PHEV spy photo
12 Photos
