The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M.

During a media preview for the 2022 BMW M Fest, brand boss Franciscus van Meel said that M has no plans to produce three- or four-cylinder high-performance models. According to CarBuzz, Meel said that he was aware of other companies doing that but reiterated that it wasn't something the brand would do. And it's not.

The brand stuck its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine into its new 2023 M2. The powertrain produces 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque, and it lacks a hybrid component. This will be the brand's last non-electrified model, but BMW M won't pair the electrified setup with three- or four-cylinder engines.

The future move to a hybrid setup might bum some enthusiasts, but they should welcome the added efficiency and performance. The Mercedes-AMG C63 underwent downsizing for the 2024 model year, with the automaker adding a plug-in hybrid component and installing a four-cylinder engine. The setup produces an eye-watering 671 hp (500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,019 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the luxury sedan can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds.

While BMW M won't be building three- or four-cylinder performance cars, it will be building electrified ones. The BMW XM makes 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque from its twin-turbo V8 hybrid to start. Spy shots of the next-gen M5 appear to show the car with a plug-in hybrid setup, and the next-generation M3 will arrive as a full EV riding on the automaker's Neue Klasse architecture.

Unlike others, BMW M might be sticking with six- and eight-cylinder engines, but it can't avoid complete electrification. While the automaker hasn't put announced a timeline as to when it'll become a completely electric car brand, BMW hopes that 50 percent of its sales will be electric by 2030.

