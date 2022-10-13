Listen to this article

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches dealerships in November, and we now have full pricing information for its various trim levels. Depending on how extravagant you get, there's a $10,000 difference between the base model and the flagship.

In September, we learned the electrified Outlander's base price is $41,190. That includes a mandatory $1,345 destination fee ($39,845 without it), and it gets you an Outlander PHEV ES with a comfortable list of standard equipment. 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital cluster display, an 8-inch center screen, and a bevy of driver assists are included, making the entry-level offering a tempting choice. Considering all 2023 Outlander PHEVs are seven-passenger models with all-wheel drive, it's even more tempting.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: First Drive

34 Photos

SE is the next step up, starting at $43,490. That adds 20-inch wheels, a larger center screen, heated front seats, leather and synthetic leather for the interior, and even more driver assists, among other things. SEL evolves the equipment even further, offering full leather and numerous SEL sublevels that start at $46,790. The flagship Outlander PHEV is the 40th Anniversary Edition, wearing a Black Diamond exterior finish with a bronze roof and special badging. That model starts at $51,340, destination charge included.

Here's a complete breakdown of 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV pricing by trim.

Model / Trim Starting Price MSRP (w/ $1,345 destination fee) Outlander PHEV ES $39,845 $41,190 Outlander PHEV SE $42,145 $43,490 Outlander PHEV SE / w Tech Pkg $44,145 $45,490 Outlander PHEV SEL $45,445 $46,790 Outlander PHEV SEL Touring $47,645 $48,990 Outlander PHEV SEL Premium $48,145 $49,490 Outlander PHEV 40th Anniversary $49,995 $51,340

Under the skin, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers two electric motors for the front and rear wheels, working with a single 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The combined output is 248 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, but the dual-motor arrangement allows the Outlander to maintain all-wheel-drive grip in all-electric mode. On a full charge, the three-row SUV can cover 38 miles without using its gas engine.

Check out our 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV first-drive review for more on the new SUV. You can also jump into the Rambling About Cars podcast for the latest new vehicle debuts, automotive commentary, and more, available below.