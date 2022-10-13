Listen to this article

Maserati just introduced its first EV in the form of the new GranTurismo, but it’s joining a line of already established products that are now getting some love from the company. The Italian automaker has announced two new FTributo Special Edition models – the Ghibli and the Levante. The FTributo cars pay homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix – and she did it in a Maserati 250F.

Maserati will offer the limited-series FTributo Ghibli and Levante in either Arancio Devil orange or Grigio Lamiera gray. The bodywork color dictates the trim. The company will pair the orange with cobalt blue, which Maserati features on the rim details, the FTributo fender badge, and the C-pillar trident. Those touches are painted orange on cars with the gray exterior.

The Levante FTributo will arrive wearing 21-inch Anteo wheels, while the Ghibli gets 21-inch Titano ones. Orange cars receive wheels finished in the new Grigio Opaco color, while the gray models get glossy black rims.

Inside, Maserati completes the cabin with cobalt blue finishes and orange stitching. The company pairs the color combination with black or orange and full-grain (PienoFiore) leather.

The FTributo upgrade is purely visual. Maserati makes no mention of tweaking the cars’ powertrains. The Ghibli is available with either a 572-horsepower (420-kilowatt) V8 in the Trofeo or a twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 345 (253 kW) or 424 hp (311 kW) in the lesser trims. The Maserati Levante comes with a V8 making either 523 hp (384 kW) or 572 hp – in the Trofeo – and the 424-hp V6.

Before becoming the first woman to compete in Formula 1, De Filippis, who earned the nickname “The She-Devil,” placed ninth overall and fourth in the 2.0-liter class in the 39th Targa Florio in October 1955. She piloted a Maserati A6GCS alongside Luigi Bellucci. She’d race in F1 in 1958, again in a Maserati.

Maserati calls the FTributo Special Edition models a limited series, but it didn’t specify how limited. The company also didn’t divulge when the models would become available or their pricing.