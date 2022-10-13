Listen to this article

15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.

An Ultimae Roadster built by the Ad Personam customization division, the Aventador's epilogue was shown only on the assembly line at the factory in Italy. Now, Lamborghini has published a complete photo gallery in which the last of the breed poses next to its source of inspiration. Painted in a bespoke color Azzuro Flake, the droptop V12 machine has been molded after the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Miura Roadster.

Final Lamborghini Aventador and Miura Roadster

Bertone's one-off was originally unveiled in April 1968 at the Brussels Auto Show but never entered production. The spirit of the Miura P400 Roadster is alive and well here as the Aventador's swan song replicates the livery of its ancestor with Grigio Liqueo and Nero Aldebaran accents for the lower section of the body.

It's the same story on the inside where the Bianco Leda leather upholstery with Nero Aldebaran accents around the headrests is a nod to the late 1960s prototype. Wrapped in Nero Ade Alcantara with Bianco Leda stitching, the dashboard proudly carries a Miura badge you will also find on the outside, specifically on the side rocker.

If you're wondering what happened to the unique Miura Roadster, it was sold to the International Lead and Zinc Research Organization. The new owner swapped out all the parts that could be replaced with components made from zinc or lead. In addition, ILZRO painted the car olive green and gave it a matching green interior.

Renamed ZN 75, it then served as a showcar and was used for promotional purposes around the world, visiting many design centers. It eventually changed hands a few times and returned to its original specification in 2008 when it was exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in fully restored form. It grabbed second place in the Lamborghini class.