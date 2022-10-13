Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

BMW has never made a production truck so far – is the time right for a change? We doubt the execs in Munich would like their company to invest into such an affair, but that doesn’t mean we can dream about one, right?

The fourth-generation Supra is still regarded as one of the greatest sports cars of all time. This rendering proposes a redesign of that vehicle for the year 2022 and we quite like the result.

The Patrol is not sold in the United States where we have the Armada instead. The off-roader from Japan will soon receive a more hardcore version for the Australian market and it is supposed to look like this rendering.

The current Camry has been on sale since 2017 and it’s probably going to be replaced by a new model in the next two or three years. This rendering here previews what the redesign could bring with styling inspired by the new Toyota Crown.