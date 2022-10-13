Listen to this article

Nissan's Certified Pre-Owned program has been covering used eligible Nissan models for up to six years or 80,000 miles. However, the automaker has expanded the program to include older cars, as well as non-Nissan vehicles, and a more convenient way of buying a used vehicle.

In a release, Nissan announced that it has expanded the Certified Pre-Owned program to cover cars up to 10 years old or 100,000 miles – a move similar to what Honda/Acura employed earlier this year. That said, a 2013 Altima (pictured below) will now become eligible for the Pre-Owned program.

Nissan's expanded service offering is a bit different from its current coverage for younger vehicles, though. Eligible cars receive 84-point inspections and come with a 6-month/6,000-mile limited warranty and roadside assistance, plus one complimentary maintenance visit within the first year of ownership.

In contrast, younger certified used Nissan vehicles receive a 167-point inspection, a 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty, and two complimentary maintenance visits.

"As pre-owned vehicle sales continue to outpace those of new vehicles in the marketplace, Certified Select allows our trusted dealerships to offer more high-quality options for shoppers,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, eCommerce, Nissan U.S. "And we've further committed to customer satisfaction by offering a seamless online purchase option and a complimentary maintenance visit."

Additionally, the new Certified Select program includes certain non-Nissan vehicles for the first time. The exact brands covered and the parameters of the coverage weren't disclosed in the release.

Nissan's expanded Certified Pre-Owned Program joins the company's online shopping service. Nissan@Home, which was rolled out in December 2020 after a successful trial run, will now include participating dealers' selections of Nissan Certified and Certified Select vehicles in its roster of vehicles ready to be bought online.

With this service, buyers may choose to complete the entire purchase process virtually. Participating dealers are even able to deliver purchased vehicles directly to a customer's home.